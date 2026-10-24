World Polio Day 2026: Global Cases Rise to 48 Amid Intense Eradication Push

On World Polio Day, the global community renewed its commitment to a polio-free future under the theme "Together, We End Polio." However, fresh data from the World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the fragility of this mission, revealing that wild poliovirus type 1 cases have risen to 48 globally this year, heavily concentrated in the final two endemic nations.

Afghanistan has borne the brunt of the surge, recording 42 cases—a sharp increase from 21 cases last year. A recent wave of six new infections across Kandahar, Nangarhar, and Kabul triggered urgent interventions. Conversely, Pakistan has demonstrated notable progress, suppressing its count to six cases compared to 31 previously.

"Sustaining progress demands continued investment in vaccination, strong surveillance, and community engagement," stated Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director. He lauded health workers who vaccinated over 168 million children across 22 countries this year alone.

Cross-border transit remains a major focal point. Aziz Memon, chair of the Pakistan PolioPlus Committee, noted that immunization drives are targeting millions while aggressively tracking mobile populations along the permeable Afghanistan-Pakistan border to contain transmission.

With wild polio cases down 99.9% since 1988, international health agencies maintain that absolute global eradication remains within reach if current funding and access challenges are resolved.