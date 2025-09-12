Massive Show of Support for BJP Candidate Dipak Mour in Panchnai-Serfang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The BJP’s election campaign for the 39 Panchnai-Serfang constituency received a major boost on Thursday as a massive gathering of supporters turned up at Habigaon’s Durga Mandir. The rally, organized in support of BJP’s nominated candidate Dipak Mour, was marked by high enthusiasm and loud cheers from the crowd.

Former MLA and Chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation, Gurujyoti Das, addressing the gathering, expressed confidence in a BJP victory. “The response of the people makes it certain that the BJP will return to power in BTR. This time, Dipak Mour will serve as an Executive Member (EM) of BTC. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has already set BTR on the path of peace and development, Mour will win with a resounding majority,” he remarked.

The rally was also attended by Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, BJP leaders Jitu Kishan, Anjan Baidya, Shyam Mun Panika, and several others, who collectively appealed to the electorate to support Dipak Mour.

