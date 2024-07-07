Massive Speed Breakers Cause Controversy in Kokrajhar-Karigaon Route; Residents and Leaders Criticize Government Decision

KOKRAJHAR: Travellers in Kokrajhar have grown weary of the enormous speed breakers laid on the Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road, which runs from the town to National Highway-31 at Karigaon. Former chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary termed the massive speed breakers as ‘mockery’ initiative and said he had not seen any visible development of the present coalition government in Kokrajhar other than record number of speed breakers at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road from Kokrajhar to Karigaon.

The distance between Kokrajhar to Karigaon is 20 km and there are 29 speed breakers, more than 1.45 speed breakers in every 1 km distance. The massive speed breakers are- 1 at Kokrajhar Don Bosco turning, 1 at UN Academy, 2 at Central School gate, Titaguri, 1 at Debargaon bypass to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, Besorgaon and way to Debargaon village, 2 at Debargaon HS School, 4 at CIT and its hostel bypass, 2 at Jatiya Vidyalay, Tinali, 2 at Haltugaon Tinali Bazar, 2 at Gaurang Mission school, 1 at Laoripara forest check gate, 2 at Kangkla Bazar, 2 at New Amguri LP school, 1 at New Amguri turning, 1 at Amguri Don Bosco Mission, 1 at Old Amguri LP school, 2 near Karigaon turning and 2 at Karigaon near National Highway approaching. The speed breakers at Bhabanipur, Rangalikhata, Balajan Community hospital point laid by the previous government has been removed.

Earlier, the travellers took just 15-20 minutes to reach Karigaon but after laying of massive speed breakers, it takes 30-40 minutes. The speed breakers are meant for controlling the rush driving by youths and to save the students of the educational institutions but at the same time, the patients with serious cases are facing the brunt of inconvenience of these speed breakers. Some of the speed breakers are not smooth. Since none of the speed breakers have white lining markings, many inexperienced drivers must deal with unanticipated strikes on the non-scientific speed breakers.

Replying to a question of media persons on Friday, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the speed breakers had been laid on the basis of public demand in the locations where there are educational institutions and accident-prone places. He claimed that in addition to numerous cases of preventable accidents brought on by young bikers driving carelessly, the managing committees of the local schools and villages used to ask the relevant authorities to install speed breakers. The relevant department must listen to what the public is requesting, he said adding that they will discuss it with the concerned department, the heads of the educational institutions and village headmen for reducing the number of speed breakers in a possible number.

