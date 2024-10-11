Masterpara Durga Puja in Dibrugarh Celebrates 68th Year, Honors Ahom General Lachit Borphukan

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Masterpara Durga Puja in Dibrugarh has kicked off its 68th year celebration with a unique theme this year. The organising committee has decided to honour the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan by making him the central theme of their Durga Puja pandal.

Lachit Borphukan is known for his valiant efforts in defeating the mighty Mughals in the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671. His bravery and strategic skills have left a lasting impact on the history of Assam, making him a revered figure among the people of the region.

Despite the rainy weather puja revellers were seen flocking to the pandal to witness the unique and innovative theme that pays tribute to the great Ahom general. The vibrant decorations and intricate designs depicting scenes from Lachit Borphukan’s life have captivated the visitors and added an extra layer of significance to this year’s festivities.

“We are thrilled to see so many people visiting our pandal and appreciating our theme. Lachit Borphukan is a legendary figure in Assam’s history, and we wanted to honour his legacy through our Durga Puja celebration this year,” a committee member said.

The Masterpara Durga Puja has been a prominent event in Dibrugarh since its inception in 1957. Over the years, it has gained a reputation for its grandeur and creativity, attracting visitors from far and wide.

