Assam: Prasar Bharati to produce 52 episodes of Veer Lachit Borphukan documentary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Carrying forward State government’s initiatives to promote the valour, dedication, and patriotism of Veer Lachit Borphukhan at the global stage, Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam signed an MoU with Prasar Bharati for producing a 52-episode documentary in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here today.

It may be noted that the MoU was signed by the Director Cultural Affairs Department Meenakshi Das and DDG Doordarshan Amit Kumar. As a part of the MoU, State government will partner with Prasar Bharati to make a documentary on the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Chief Minister Sarma, while thanking Prasar Bharati for coming forward in producing the 52-episode documentary on Lachit Borphukan, said that the production will go a long way in taking the Ahom General to a wider audience. He also said that through the documentary, Assam will showcase the state’s great historical and cultural heritage to the new age audience. This documentary will be an ode to the unparalleled role of Lachit Borphukan towards motherland and his commitment to territorial integrity, the Chief Minister added.

Terming the day as historic, the CM said that the documentary will project the state in the annals of Ahom history to the wider landscape of the world. It will also be a source of inspiration for the posterity as the documentary will exquisitely show Lachit’s valour and how he put the cause of his duty above everything else. He also asked the Prasar Bharati to take into cognizance the unique culture, costume, history and heritage of the state while it prepares the script, and decide on the music, background scores, costumes etc in a way to give respect to Lachit Borphukan, Ahom history and most importantly, the psyche of the people. He, however, said that Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam will also be available with its expertise to help Prasar Bharati to produce the documentary.

CM Sarma, during his speech, also declared that the state government will also decide on making a high quality three-hour movie on Lachit Borphukan.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to Cultural Affairs B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, DG Prasar Bharati Smt. Kanchan Prasad and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Assam: PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Lachit Borphukan In Jorhat (sentinelassam.com)