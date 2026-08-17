Maulanas’ team from three states conducts flood relief survey in Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 12-member team of Maulanas from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha has arrived in Upper Assam to extend assistance to people affected by the devastating floods in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo districts.

The team, associated with Emarate Shariah and North-East India Emarate Shariah, has been conducting surveys in flood-affected areas to assess the immediate needs and extent of damage suffered by affected families.

The sudden and severe flooding from Nagaland has caused widespread destruction in several parts of Upper Assam, leaving thousands of people struggling after losing their homes, food supplies, clothing and other essential belongings.

Under the supervision of Sivasagar District Emarate Shariah and Nadwatut Tameer, and with the cooperation of Nazira Amolapatty Purana Masjid Deka Jamat, the visiting team has been conducting relief surveys without seeking publicity or media attention.

The team has so far visited severely affected areas including Chontak, Bihubar, Nepali Khuti, Shila Sako, Bamun Pukhuri, Kamal Chapori, Ligiri Pukhuri, Bartal and Nazira town. During the survey, the members assessed the essential requirements of flood-affected families, particularly those who had lost almost everything.

As part of the immediate relief effort, North-East India Emarate Shariah has already distributed food packets and Rs 2,000 in cash to several families in urgent need.

The visiting team comprises Maulana Ahmad Hussain Qasimi Madani, Maulana Sohaib Ahmed Qasimi, Maulana Sabir Hussain Qasimi, Maulana Quddus Majhari, Maulana Rafi Ahmed Nadvi, Maulana Wajihur Rahman Majhari, Maulana Mohammad Osman Rahman, Maulana Minnatullah Majhari, Maulana Abdul Bari Rahmani, Maulana Mahtab Ali Rahmani, Maulana Fariduddin Chowdhury and Maulana Naimuddin Chowdhury. The team has been staying at Nazira Purana Masjid and, after assessing the requirements of flood-ravaged communities, has prepared a comprehensive relief plan.

According to sources, following completion of the survey, the organisations are planning to distribute essential household and rehabilitation materials among the most vulnerable families. These are expected to include beds, wooden cots, pillows, bedsheets, corrugated tin sheets for rebuilding damaged houses and other essential items. Several families have already received food packets and cash assistance from the two organisations as part of the initial phase of relief.

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