‘Mayabini,’ heavy shower, and two killer accidents mark Silchar Puja

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Remembering Zubeen Garg with his ‘Mayabini’ song, an untimely storm and heavy pouring on Maha Ashtami evening and two killer road accidents marked Durga Puja in Silchar. Due to inclement weather, which continued till Friday late night causing major traffic problems, most puja pandals could not perform their immersion ceremonies on Thursday.

This year’s festivities began with soaring temperatures on the first two days. However on Tuesday evening, a sudden storm coupled with heavy pouring played a dual role of relief on one hand and dampener on the other. Reports of huge structured gates falling down were received from two big-budget puja pandals in Udharbond, Tarapur, College Road in Silchar city. There was an instant power cut, though the APDCL team launched an excellent repair drive that resulted in restoration of electricity within a few hours in spite of periodic showers at regular intervals throughout the night.

On Thursday morning, Silchar witnessed a tragic accident that left one passerby killed on the spot. A SUV bearing the signage of “CPWD Border Fencing Division 1” hit a 38-year-old local resident Sushil Das killing him on the spot. Agitated residents of the locality vandalized the vehicle and subsequently set it ablaze.

Earlier on Wednesday night, one Apu Das of Lailapur in Dholai died in an accident as his bike collided with a pick up van.

