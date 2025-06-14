Media sensitized on drug abuse prevention at training programme in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A one-day “Capacity Building Training Programme for Print and Electronic Media Persons” was organized on Friday at the Arboretum Cum Craft Centre, Diphu, Karbi Anglong. The event, covering the four districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, and Nagaon, was jointly hosted by the Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, in association with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), District Administration, Karbi Anglong, and the Committee on Socio-Economic and Health Development Assam (COSEHDA).

The programme, introduced by Anamriya Baruah, Project Coordinator, State Level Coordinating Agency (SLCA) on Drugs Prevention for Assam and Meghalaya, was anchored by Annye Alexandar. Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Additional Secretary and Director of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, delivered the keynote address.

In his inaugural speech, KAAC chief executive member Dr Tuliram Ronghang urged the media to amplify awareness against drug abuse in Karbi Anglong, emphasizing its pivotal role in eradicating this societal issue. “We want a sports culture, not a drugs culture in Karbi Anglong,” Dr Ronghang stated. He highlighted the prevalence of drug-related cases in areas like Lahorijan, Dilai and Khatkhati. He was accompanied by KAAC Executive Members Rina Terangpi, Tilutoma Hasnu, and Kache Rongpipi; MACs Pawan Kumar, Headsing Rongphar, and Phenpiga Rengma, and other dignitaries. Dr Sondeep Hanse, State Coordinator for the National Drugs Survey under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and chief functionary of SLCA on Drugs Prevention for Assam and Meghalaya, served as the key speaker. Guest speaker Dr Thaneshwar Kalita, retired District Session Judge and Professor at Royal Global University’s Law Department, discussed the media’s role in highlighting offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while cautioning against journalism practices that may violate human rights under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An interactive session allowed mediapersons to exchange views with Sanjiv Saikia, Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, alongside Dr Hanse and Dr Kalita. The programme saw participation from Nirola Phangchopi, ACS District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong; the Additional District Commissioner; and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karbi Anglong. The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, where all participating mediapersons received a “Certificate of Participation” followed by lunch.

