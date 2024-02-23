National Dairy Research Institute, Eastern Regional Station helps farmers to uplift their socio-economic condition

DHUBRI: A day long programme was organized by ICAR- NDRI, ERS (Indian council of Agricultural Research- National Dairy Research Institute, Eastern Regional Station), Kalyani , West Bengal on “ Livelihood Improvement NEH (North Eastern Hills Region) farmers through Livestock Intervention” at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) , Dhubri, Assam Agricultural University campus under NDRI- NEH project component on Wednesday

The programme was conducted in collaboration with KVK , Dhubri, AAU, Haldibari, Scientists of ERS- NDRI Dr.Tapash Kr Dutta in charge NEH project.

Principal Scientists, Dr Subrata Kumar Das, Dr Dilip Kumar Mandal, and Anupam Chatterjee actively participated in the programme while senior Scientist & Head KVK Dhubri, Dr Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed, Associate Dean of Sarat Chandra Singha College of Agriculture, Dr Ranjit Sharma , along with other scientists and staff members of KVK interacted with nearly 300 farmers.

Dr FUA, Ahmed welcomed all the guests and farmers and briefly explained on the programme and highlighted the objectives and its role in empowering farmers of NEH for increasing socio-economic status through Dairy, Piggery, Goat, Poultry based integrated farming, feeding practices, housing, vaccination, mortality issues with general management, transportation stress.

He urged all farmers for providing feedback in future. Dr Subrata Kumar Dutta narrated different aspects of scientific livestock farming like breeding strategies, advantages of Assam Goat and Piggery, fodder production issues etc.

Dr. Dilip Kumar Mandal, Dr Anupam Chatterjee spoke on reproductive management of goat and piggery, deworming etc, Dr Ahmed also laid emphasis on the need for uplift of Dhubri district farmers through livestock, poultry-based integrated farming while Dr Ranjit Sharma explained the role of KVK in development of livelihood of farmers through scientific interventions.

Some need based inputs were distributed to around 250 farmers, 25 piglets, 5000 of poultry chicks, 20 goat kids (Sirohi buck), along with several bags of poultry feeds, pig feeds, goat feeds, mineral mixture, calcium supplement, Anthelmintivs, Liver supplements and other essential veterinary medicines distributed among the farmers to rear livestock scientifically and have a higher economic gain. Around 300 farmers of various villages of Dhubri and Bongaigaon districts were benefited with feeds and mineral mixtures.

