Vaccine inoculation camp for Haj pilgrims to be held in Lakhimpur district on April 29

LAKHIMPUR: A health camp for the inoculation of vaccines will be held in Lakhimpur district on April 29 from 11:00 am onwards for the pilgrims who will participate in the Haj pilgrimage this year. The health camp will be held at the premises of the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Lakhimpur district. In the said camp, Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV) will be administered to all beneficiaries while Seasonal Influenza Vaccines (SIV) will be administered to the beneficiaries of age 65 years and above only. The Health Department in Lakhimpur district has already completed all the necessary preparations for this. The Joint State Haj Committee of Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland has sent a letter to other district administrations including Lakhimpur to take necessary measures in this regard.

The pilgrims are accordingly advised to attend their respective camps on the scheduled date and time. It is to be noted here that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has already collaborated with Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for comprehensive health arrangements for pilgrims planning to visit Mecca with a view to ensure quality health support to them. Each year Saudi Arabia hosts around 25 lakhs to 30 lakhs pilgrims from across the globe to visit Mecca and India, from different parts of the country, sends the third largest contingent of pilgrims in the world.

