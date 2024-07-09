Meeting held in Tezpur to discuss traffic diversion plans for flyover construction at Mission Chariali

Tezpur: A meeting was held at the conference hall of the Sonitpur DC office, Tezpur to discuss about a traffic diversion proposal for the improvement of existing temporary service roads for ongoing construction of a 4-lane flyover at Mission Chariali, Tezpur. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra chaired the meeting. The District Commissioner accompanied by the Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha reviewed the various alternative route-plans suggested in the proposal submitted by executive engineer of PWD, Nagaon NH division including issues regarding manpower required for stationing in the critical diversion points.

Additional District Commissioner Pranjit Deb, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das, Circle Officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle Madhurjya Buragohain, Executive Engineer of PWD, Nagaon NH Division Jitomoni Barman, officials from PWD Roads Tezpur, District Transport Office, ASTC and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 3 crore sanctioned for renovation of Silchar VIP road

Also watch: