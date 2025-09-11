Meeting held in Tinsukia on utilization of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust Funds

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a bid to strengthen women empowerment and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities, a meeting regarding the utilization of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner of Margherita, with members of the Producers’ Group of Margherita under Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund is a non-profit trust set up under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015, to support and improve the lives of communities affected by mining operations.

The deliberations focused on identifying the challenges and prospects of the Producers’ Group under ASRLM and on designing suitable training modules in processing units such as piggery, goatery, poultry, dairy, egg-laying farms, mushroom cultivation, catering, tent house management, and other allied activities. In his address, Doley outlined the bigger picture, envisioning that the products developed by the SHGs could reach larger markets beyond the co-district, thereby enhancing income opportunities, creating wider recognition for their efforts, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

