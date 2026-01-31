Meeting held on SPARSH leprosy awareness campaign in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A meeting was convened at the office of the Joint Director of Health Services on Friday to discuss the upcoming SPARSH Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC), scheduled from January 30 to February 13, 2026.

The 15-day campaign emphasizes that leprosy is fully curable and that free treatment is available at all government health centres. With the objective of reducing stigma and encouraging early detection, Dr Leena Hakmaosa, In-charge Joint Director of Health Services, stressed the importance of raising awareness, dispelling myths, and ensuring inclusivity. She highlighted that the main programme would be carried out through Gram Sabhas organized by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (PNRD). Dr Hakmaosa further noted that the campaign was aligned with the national goal of eliminating leprosy by 2027.

The event underscored the significance of early detection, timely treatment, and community participation in eradicating leprosy. A pledge was administered to all participants, reaffirming their commitment to spreading awareness and supporting the cause. The observance of Anti-Leprosy Day reinforced the Health Department's dedication to achieving a leprosy-free society through education, awareness, and medical intervention.

Speaking at the event, Dr Veiphei emphasized that screening individuals with any form of skin issues is crucial for early detection and effective treatment. Health workers were encouraged to intensify screening efforts to identify suspected cases at the earliest.

In Dima Hasao district, three cases of leprosy are currently under treatment.

