Mega health camp from Sept 18 under Assam’s Susrusha Setu initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under Susrusha Setu, Assam Government’s new health initiative, mega health camps will be organized in each LAC starting from September 18. In Thowra LAC (Present Demow LAC), a mega health camp will be organized at Demow Public Playground on September 19 under the patronage of Demow Block Primary Health Centre. The camp will focus on children below 18 years, screening for 50 plus diseases, treatment and follow-up in the next phase, and referral to tertiary and super speciality hospitals for further free treatment on case basis.

Also Read: DC chairs meetings on Polio Vaccination, Mega Health Camps in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: