Mega health camp held at Rangapara HS School under Susrusha Setu 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The LAC-wise mega health camp for the Rangapara Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), organized under the Susrusha Setu 2025 initiative of the Government of Assam launched during Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah, was held at Rangapara Higher Secondary School, Rangapara, Sonitpur, on October 22.

The health camp was inaugurated by the MLA of Rangapara LAC, Krisna Kamal Tanti, in the presence of District Commissioner of Sonitpur Ananda Kumar Das, Co-District Commissioner of Rangapara co-district Kabita Kakati Konwar, ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, Rangapara Municipal Board Chairperson Hari Sadhan Das, (I/C) Joint Director of Health Services Dr Rupak Baruah, Inspector of Schools, District Programme Manager, NHM, Principal of Rangapara Higher Secondary School, invited dignitaries, and other concerned health officials and workers.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with around 2714 registrations recorded till the time of reporting. A total of 10 registration desks, 2 Mobile Medical Units, 1 General Laboratory, and 10 Specialists OPDs, 1 General OPD, 1 AYUSH OPD, and 1 Cancer Screening Facility were set up to facilitate the delivery of healthcare services. More than 200 health personnel, including doctors, lab technicians, ASHA and ANM workers, officials from the Social Welfare Department (who also set up a stall on Nutrition and POSHAN), and other staff rendered their dedicated services to the beneficiaries.

