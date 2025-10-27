Mega health camp held in Naduar LAC under Susrusha Setu 2025 initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An LAC-wise mega health camp for the Naduar Legislative Assembly Constituency was held on October 26, at Baresahariya Khetra, Pokamura Pathar, Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district, under the Susrusha Setu 2025 initiative of the Government of Assam. The initiative was launched during Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah. The camp marked the fourth such health camp organized in the district under the Susrusha Setu 2025 programme.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA of Naduar LAC, Padma Hazarika, in the presence of Co-District Commissioner of Naduar Co-District, Manash Kumar Saikia. ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Biman Sarma, District Programme Manager (NHM), invited dignitaries, and other health officials and workers were also present.

The camp received an overwhelming response, with around 3,403 registrations recorded till the time of reporting. Ten registration desks, two Mobile Medical Units, one General Laboratory, ten Specialist OPDs, one General OPD, one AYUSH OPD, and one Cancer Screening Facility were set up to provide healthcare services. More than 200 health personnel, including doctors, lab technicians, ASHA and ANM workers, officials from the Social Welfare Department (who also set up a stall on Nutrition and POSHAN), and other staff members rendered their services to the beneficiaries.

