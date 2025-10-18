Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurates mega health camp at Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: As part of the Assam Government’s ongoing initiative to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services for all sections of society, a mega health camp was inaugurated on Friday at Bajali Higher Secondary School playground in Pathsala. The event was organized jointly by the Bajali district administration and the District Health Society, under the Health and Family Welfare Department’s statewide programme that began on September 18 across all 126 assembly constituencies of Assam.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Tourism and others, Government of Assam.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Bhupen Borah, Joint Director of Health Services, Bajali. In his speech, Dr Borah extended a warm welcome to the minister, dignitaries, doctors, health workers, and members of the public present at the event.

Addressing the inaugural gathering, Minister Dass said that the government’s ambitious health outreach programme aims to build a ‘Healthy Assam, Healthy Society’ by promoting health awareness and ensuring proper medical facilities for every family in the state. He highlighted that through these camps, thousands of citizens — including children, adolescents, and youth below 18 years — were being provided free health check-ups and treatment.

