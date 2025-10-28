Mega Health Camp ‘Shushrusha Setu’ serves over 4,000 children in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: MLA Chakradhar Gogoi of the 89th Khawang Assembly constituency on Monday inaugurated the fifth Assembly Constituency-based Mega Health Camp Shushrusha Setu at Kotoha Higher Secondary School in Dibrugarh district. The camp provided comprehensive health services to over 4,000 children and adolescents under the age of 18 from over 250 schools and 300 Anganwadis in the constituency. In the next phase, the focus is on providing appropriate treatment and providing better, free follow-up and treatment based on the condition. The mega health camp offered a wide range of health services, including diagnostic tests and treatment protocols for over 50 pre-identified health conditions (congenital heart disease, neurological disorders, cleft lip and palate, health, blood disorders, etc.), liver, kidney, hereditary diseases, lung, etc. Diagnostic tests at the mega health camp included haemoglobin testing, capillary blood sugar, sickle cell screening, HBsAg, hepatitis B and HCV testing, CBC, blood group determination, serum electrolytes, kidney function testing, liver function testing, lipid profile, and ECG. Additionally, free pharmacy services, mobile medical unit (MMU) services, yoga, health information, and education and counselling, non-communicable disease screening, cancer screening, eKYC for Ayushman Bharat card, health awareness room, audio-visual demonstrations, health awareness, Ava ID, Aadhaar, and bank account opening facilities were also provided.

Monday’s fifth mega health camp was attended by Khawang Sub-district Assistant Commissioner Supriya Boulari, Sub-district Superintendent of Police Amit Ranjan Barman, top officials of the Khawang sub-district administration, district and block-level officials and staff of the Health Department, among others. The sixth and final mega health camp will be held on October 30 in Duliajan Bihutoli.

