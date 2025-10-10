Assam: ‘Shushrusha Setu’ Mega Health Camp Scheduled in Orang on Oct 11

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: As part of the State Government’s ‘Sevaai Samarpan’ initiative, a mega health camp titled ‘Shushrusha Setu’ will be organized on October 11 at the premises of Orang Higher Secondary School under the Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The special health camp is being conducted across every assembly constituency of Assam with the primary objective of providing medical services to children and adolescents below 18 years of age. In Orang, the event will serve as a major outreach programme to ensure that young patients receive essential healthcare under the supervision of expert doctors.

According to official sources, the health camp will feature a team of specialist doctors from Tezpur Medical College and Guwahati, including experts in paediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics, medicine, cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and ENT. Free diagnostic tests and medicines will also be provided to all beneficiaries attending the camp. Similar mega health camps will be held at Tangla Higher Secondary School on October 17 and at Udalguri Higher Secondary School on October 24.

