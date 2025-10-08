Preparatory meeting held for LAC-wise Mega Health Camp in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR Constituency (LAC), to be organized under the ‘Susrusha Setu 2025’ initiative of the State Government and launched during the ‘Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah,’ was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das and attended by ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, Chairperson of Tezpur Municipal Board Ramen Tamuli, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Jagadish Goswami, Superintendent of KCH, Nodal Officer from TMCH, and officials from various concerned departments and agencies, including the P&RD, APDCL, Health and Family Welfare Department, PHE, Education, DIPRO, Social Welfare, and NHM Sonitpur.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the preparedness of all line departments and emphasized inter-departmental coordination for the smooth conduct of the Mega Health Camp scheduled on October 10 at Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School.

Organized under the initiative of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam, the camp will provide comprehensive health screening for children aged 0–18 years, covering more than 50 diseases and health conditions, including congenital heart diseases, neurological disorders, cleft lip and cleft palate, congenital malformations, endocrine and haematological disorders, among others. General health check-ups and wellness activities will also be part of the programme.

