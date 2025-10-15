Mega health camp underway in Dima Hasao for children and adolescents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: As part of the Assam Government’s Sevaai Samarpan initiative, a mega health camp named ‘Susrusha Setu’ is scheduled to take place in Dima Hasao at NL Daulagupu Sports Complex on October 15.

A press conference was held by the Medical Department of Dima Hasao at the NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) complex on Monday afternoon to discuss the event.

NCHAC Executive Member in-charge Medical and Health, Samuel Changsan, addressed the meet, stating that the comprehensive health camp, under 113 Haflong LAC, aims to provide healthcare services to children and adolescents below 18 years of age across Dima Hasao. He further shared that a team of specialists, including paediatricians, orthopaedists, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, gynaecologists, and general physicians, will be available at the camp.

Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM&HO), Dr Lina Hakmaosa, announced that 862 children and adolescents have been listed for the camp. She emphasized that all services, including check-ups, medicines, and transportation, will be provided free of charge. However, referrals outside the district will be limited to children under 18 years of age.

Also Read: Assam : Mega Health Camp to be Organised in Bijni on 16 October

Also Watch: