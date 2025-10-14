Assam : Mega Health Camp to be Organised in Bijni on 16 October

Guwahati : Under the National Health Mission and as part of the Government of Assam’s initiative, MEGA HEALTH CAMPS have been launched across all Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the state.

In connection with the forthcoming MEGA HEALTH CAMP to be held on 16 October from 8 a.m. onwards at Bijni College in Chirang district under the 20th Bijni Legislative Assembly Constituency, a press meet was organised on Tuesday at the Subaijhar Mandal BJP Office in Bijni. The meet was addressed by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy and Bijni Sub-Divisional Health Officer Dr. Robiram Awoary.

Speaking at the event, the officials informed that during the camp, boys and girls below 18 years of age with congenital health disorders will be provided free health check-ups. Furthermore, arrangements have been made to send such patients outside the state for advanced treatment completely free of cost under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Ashok Singhal.