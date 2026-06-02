Mega Plantation Drive Held in Sootea Ahead of World Environment Day

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The general public of Kachari Gaon, Sootea, organised a mega plantation drive on Monday to commemorate the upcoming World Environment Day. The plantation drive was formally inaugurated by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Hazarika stressed the need for environmental conservation and protection. A total of three hundred saplings of various species were planted in the public places of the village.

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