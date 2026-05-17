Memorandum seeks action against immoral activities and drug menace in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A memorandum was submitted to the District Commissioner of Nalbari, Nibedan Das Patowary, seeking strict action against alleged immoral activities in certain dhabas, restaurants, and lodges across the district, along with a special drive against the rising drug menace. The memorandum was jointly submitted in the presence of representatives from the All Nalbari District Students’ Union, Nalbari District Unnati Sabha, and Assam Sena, Nalbari district unit.

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