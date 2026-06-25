Memorandum Seeks Extension of Makum-Dangari Railway Line to Saikhowa

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Makum-Saikhowa (Sadiya) Ralpath Surakhya Samiti on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Tinsukia division of the Northeast Frontier Railway, demanding the extension of the Makum-Dangari branch railway line up to Saikhowa (present-day Dhola), as it existed before the devastating 1950 earthquake of Assam.

The committee also sought the renovation and encroachment-free restoration of six railway stations at Barhapjan, Hahchara, Doomdooma, Rupai, Talap, and Dangari, lying defunct between Makum and Dangari, besides the resumption of all passenger train services in Tinsukia district that were discontinued after the COVID-19 pandemic. A four-member delegation led by committee Secretary Dhiren Deka, accompanied by Adviser Dulal Borgohain and executive members Prakash Dutta and Lalit Gogoi, submitted the memorandum.

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