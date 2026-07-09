Memorandum Submitted Opposing Relocation of Nazira Government-Aided Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A memorandum has been submitted demanding the cancellation of the proposed relocation of a government-aided hospital situated in the heart of Nazira town. The issue came to light after reports surfaced in the media suggesting that the government was planning to shut down the hospital, prompting concern among locals, who also sought the intervention of the chief minister.

In response, the Nazira town branch of the Sangrami Sena, Assam, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the Nazira Co-District Commissioner, urging immediate intervention in the matter.

The organisation strongly urged the government to cancel the decision to shift the hospital to the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Nazira Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital at Ligiripukhuri.

Also Read: Students submit memorandum opposing liquor outlet in Bhagadattapur