Memorial Meeting Held in Dhekiajuli to Honour Cultural Stalwart Maheswar Sharma

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A solemn and emotionally moving memorial meeting in honour of noted cultural personality and social worker Late Maheswar Sharma was held on Sunday at his residence in Ward No. 1 of Dhekiajuli. The programme was organised under the initiative of the Dhekiajuli Xakha Sahitya Sabha with the active support and participation of several leading socio-cultural organisations and institutions of Greater Dhekiajuli.

Late Maheswar Sharma, a respected recipient of the Artistes’ Pension, had served as both the former Secretary and former President of the Dhekiajuli Xakha Xahitya Xabha. Widely admired for his lifelong dedication to literature, culture, and social welfare, Sharma played a significant role in strengthening the cultural fabric of the region. The memorial meeting was presided over by Khagen Bhuyan, President of the Dhekiajuli Branch Xahitya Xabha. Addressing the gathering, senior AGP leader and noted social worker Ratul Nath paid heartfelt tributes to the departed soul and remarked that the demise of Maheswar Sharma had created an irreparable void in the socio-cultural sphere of Greater Dhekiajuli.

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