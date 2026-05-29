Memorial meeting held in honour of cultural figure Amulya Bora at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A meeting in memory of Amulya Bora, a known lyricist, composer, dramatist, tablist, and secretary of the North Jamuguri branch of Gana Natya Sangha, who breathed his last on May 17, was held at his Rangachakuwa residence on Thursday with Golap Bordoloi in the chair. A memorabilia, published by the family members on the life and contributions of Late Amulya Bora, was jointly unveiled by Himashree Saikia and Ratneswar Rabha. The memorial meeting was addressed by Jit Bora, Marut Barua, Manoj Bhuyan, Riju Devi, Ashok Bhuyan, Jogesh Das, Dambaru Acharya, Nilkamal Das, Gokul Saha, and Karabi Saikia, among others, who fondly recalled the contributions of Late Bora.

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