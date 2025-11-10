Memorial meeting in honour of Late veteran journalist Pawan Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A solemn memorial meeting was held on Monday at Bhalukmari, Rowta, in honour of Late Pawan Hazarika, the first journalist pension recipient from Udalguri district and a pioneering figure in the region’s journalistic history. The event was organized jointly by the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU)’s Udalguri district committee and the Rowta Press Club, drawing participation from journalists, writers, teachers, and members of various social and cultural organizations.

The meeting, held at Hazarika’s residence, was chaired by retired teacher and social worker Binod Baishya, while Naba Kumar Deka, President of APCU’s Udalguri district committee, delivered the objective note. Senior journalist Gayatri Bhattacharyya, teacher-writer Gautam Jyoti Talukdar, Rauta Press Club President Abdul Awal, Mazbat Press Club Secretary Jatin Nath, and Principal of Nalbari Higher Secondary School Dineswar Baruah paid glowing tributes, recalling the Late journalist’s remarkable contributions to the growth of rural journalism in Assam.

A condolence message jointly signed by APCU District President Naba Kumar Deka, Secretary Chinmoy Deka, Tangla Press Club President Fatik Rava, and Secretary Arup Boro was handed over to the bereaved family. The meeting also saw the participation of journalists from Rauta, Mazbat, Tangla, and Udalguri, alongside villagers and senior citizens who fondly remembered Hazarika as a guiding light for young reporters in the region.

Late Pawan Hazarika (67 years), a resident of Bhalukmari village under Rowta, passed away on November 2 following a prolonged illness. A revered figure in Assam’s journalistic fraternity, he was the Founder President of Rauta Press Club, publisher-editor of ‘Janashangbad,’ one of the earliest weekly newspapers in the undivided Darrang district, and editor of the literary magazine ‘Rengoni.’ Over the decades, he served as correspondent for leading Assamese dailies.

Beyond journalism, Hazarika was deeply involved in social and literary organizations. He was also associated with several civic bodies such as the Democratic Rights Protection Committee and the Aranya Suraksha Samiti.

