Pensioner Journalist and social worker Pawan Hazarika passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Pawan Hazarika, a trailblazer in the journalism world of the greater Rowta area in Udalguri district, a recipient of the Assam Government’s journalist pension, and a senior journalist deeply involved with various socio-cultural organizations in Udalguri district, passed away on Sunday evening at 6 pm. Hazarika, who began his journalism career even before the 1990s through the Dainik Asom newspaper, later served for a long time as the local correspondent for Rowta Chariali in several daily newspapers, including Dainik Agradoot.

Although he continued providing news services until a few years ago, he was forced to step away from journalism due to various illnesses. In the 1990s, Pawan Hazarika launched a now-defunct weekly newspaper called Saptahik Janasambad from Rowta Chariali and took on the role of its editor. Due to prolonged physical ailments, he had been bedridden for a long time. He held positions at the state and district levels in the organization ‘Assam Press Correspondents’ Union’ (abbreviated as ‘APCU’), and later adorned various posts in several journalists’ organizations, including the All Bodoland Journalists’ Association. In addition, he was associated with the Udalguri District Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani, Udalguri District AKRSU, and Rowta Sahitya Sabha, and also served as President of the Rowta Press Club for several terms.

Having received his high school education at Rowta Danda Saharia Higher Secondary School, Hazarika was also known as a prominent social worker in the greater Rowta area.

The demise of the ever-smiling and affable Pawan Hazarika has prompted expressions of grief from various institutions and organizations in Rowta-Udalguri, as well as from the Mangaldai media circle, which extended deep condolences to the bereaved family.

At the time of his death, he left behind his ailing wife, one son, daughter-in-law, one daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and many other relatives. On Monday morning, his last rites were performed at Bhalukmari crematorium in the presence of countless admirers.

Also Read: Veteran Journalist and Esteemed Writer Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi Passes Away at 82