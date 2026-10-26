Menga Dam Protest Escalates: 12-Hour Bandh Paralyzes Upper Subansiri Amid Arson and Clashes

Daporijo, October 26, 2026 – Violence erupted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district today as a 12-hour bandh called by the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) led to fierce clashes, arson, and a total shutdown of normal life. Protesters blockaded roads, attacked an NHPC-linked facility, and set a police vehicle on fire.

The strike was organized to demand the immediate cancellation of the 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP), also known as the Menga Dam. Tensions peaked following a Saturday night police raid at the ATSU president’s residence, which the union labeled as state intimidation.

"We will not allow our ancestral lands to be submerged for corporate profits. The police high-handedness will only strengthen our resolve," an ATSU representative stated. Local indigenous groups fear massive ecological devastation and displacement from the mega-dam project overseen by NHPC Limited.

District authorities deployed heavy security reinforcements to control the volatile situation.

A senior police official reported, "Miscreants resorted to vandalism and destroyed essential surveying equipment. Law enforcement acted with restraint, but strict action will be taken against those engaging in arson and assaulting personnel."