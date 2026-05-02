Menstrual hygiene awareness camp and pad distribution held at Namati village

NALBARI: A programme on Menstrual Hygiene Awareness and Sanitary Pad Distribution was conducted in the adopted village of Namati on April 30, 2026, by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, in collaboration with IQAC, KBVS&AS University. The main objective of the programme was to make women in the village aware of menstrual hygiene, the use of sanitary pads, and to scientifically educate teenagers about the menstruation process.

The speaker of the programme, Dr Archana Devi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Assamese, KBVS&AS University, highlighted in lucid language the taboos and rituals related to menstruation. She also referred to the ‘Mestrupedia Comic’ as a useful resource for understanding menstruation, related health issues, and the importance of menstrual awareness for both males and females.

The programme was attended by Haider Ali, general secretary of Janashakti Bikash Mancha, Puspakpur, Nalbari, along with the president, Nandita Devi, and secretary, Anamika Devi, of the Nupur Self Help Group, Namati. The sanitary pads distributed among the participants were procured by the Unnat Bharat Cell from the Nupur Self Help Group, Namati.

The Gaon Pradhans of Namati village, Chandi Rajbongshi and Banalata Rajbongshi, also attended the programme. Dr Arpana Ramchiary and Dr Sanu Sinha, Assistant Directors of IQAC, KBVS&AS University, along with other members of the Unnat Bharat Cell, were present and distributed sanitary pads.

A total of 100 participants attended the programme and received sanitary pads. Dr Sayanika Deka, Coordinator of the UBA Cell, moderated the programme. It concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Dr Krishna Kalita, Assistant Coordinator of the UBA Cell, stated a press release.

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