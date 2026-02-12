Nazira Post Office halts transactions after 2 PM, public faces hardship

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A large number of depositors are facing difficulties due to the suspension of transactions at the Nazira Post Office after 2 pm each day.

Located in the heart of Nazira town, the main post office experiences heavy footfall from people across the region. However, the closure of official work and financial transactions after 2:00 pm has been causing persistent inconvenience to the public for a long time.

Many savings account holders visit the post office intending to deposit money but are left frustrated as transactions are halted after the afternoon cutoff. Consequently, several depositors are unable to carry out their financial activities despite reaching the post office on time.

Also Read: Assam Announces New Postings for ACS Officers Amid Reshuffle