Mera Yuva Bharat concludes youth leadership training in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A three-day residential youth leadership training programme concluded at the District Youth Development Training Center at Nagaon on Thursday.

The programme organized by Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon, saw participation of 35 young individuals from various parts of the district.

The training began on February 3 and covered topics such as personality development, youth leadership, digital literacy, financial literacy, communication skills, artificial intelligence, good governance, government schemes, and youth parliament. Experienced trainers from the Heartfulness Meditation Center led the sessions. The training session was inaugurated by Mahit Rabha, the District Youth officer of Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon, while Dhananjay Talukdar, Account Officer of Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon, highlighted the rules and regulations regarding the training programme. Prominent social worker Lakshmi Ranjan Kakoti attended the event as a Youth Icon, inspiring the trainees. On the final day, yoga guru Prabhat Chandra Borah conducted a yoga session. In the valedictory function, Amitabh Bora, a noted social organizer, was present as the chief guest. He urged the youth to contribute to the development of India.

Certificates were distributed to the trainees, marking the conclusion of the programme.

Also Read: Assam: Congress organizes training camp in Demow