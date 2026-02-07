Nagaon Orders Deportation of Woman Declared Foreigner in 2009

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration has issued an order for the deportation of a woman, Sun Bano, who was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners' Tribunal in 2009. According to the order, the woman is required to leave Indian territory within 24 hours via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar border.

The order, issued under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, states that failure to comply will result in legal action. The administration will also take steps to freeze her biometric data, remove her name from voter lists, ration cards, and Aadhaar cards, and cancel her social security benefits.

The woman's biometric data will be collected and uploaded to the Foreigners Identification Portal (FIP), the order added further.

