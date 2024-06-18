Workshops on Vermicomposting and Solid Waste Management Held at Jalkhana Bhathuakhana High School, Tihu

TIHU: A two-day long workshops were conducted on “Vermi-composting and it’s application” and “Solid Waste Management” at the Jalkhana Bhathuakhana High School in Tihu on 14 and 15 June.

The programme was sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, govt. Of India and Organized by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council in association with Eco - Club & School Plant Diversity Centre Jalkhana Bhathuakhana High School.

The programme was organised by Kandarpa Sarma , Headmaster, Kuin Pathak coordinator, Eco club , JBHS and Kuldeep Deka coordinator ,School Plant diversity Centre.Almost one hundred students from ten nearby schools along with their guide teachers participated on the workshops. The president of School Management and Development Committee and other con-cerned people from the locality were present on the workshops.

The first day’s programme was inaugurated by Dr. Mridul Deka , Association Dean, Horticul-ture college and FSR , Lokhopur ,Nalbari . The event featured by three distinguished resource persons Dr. Manashi Chakraborty, Assistant Professor Horticulture college and FSR , Lokhopur ,Nalbari ; Dr. Bhupen Kumar Baishya , Subject matter specialist, KVK ,Nalbari and Mrs. Kanika Talukdar, a woman entrepreneur, Barama. The second day programme was inaugurated by Simanta Kumar Deka, DEEO cum DMC Nalbari . The founder and secretary of The Green Globe Mr. Rajesh Dutta Baruah was the resource person for the workshop on Solid Waste Management. The objective of the first day workshop was to create an awareness among the society mainly among the students on harmful effects of synthetic fertilizer and practice of vermicomposting techniques. On the other hand, the objective of second day workshop was to mitigate the indi-scriminate waste disposal and the pollution of natural resources.

