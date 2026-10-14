Midnight Drama: CJP Leaders Sent to 5-Day Judicial Custody After Flash Protest

In a dramatic midnight escalation, the Delhi Police placed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde under preventive arrest at around 3:00 AM. The trio was detained following a high-voltage flash protest at Jantar Mantar, where they allegedly climbed locked gates and breached barricades to hoist the Tricolour.

The action follows the recent de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. The CJP leaders had assembled to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list irregularities.

The organization's legal head, Ratna Singh, took to social media to break the news, strongly criticizing the police action. "Delhi Police is operating by a rulebook from above... they were denied access to their lawyers for nearly 24 hours," Singh alleged in a video statement on Instagram.

The police formally booked the leaders for trespassing, obstruction of public officials, and violating a previously signed peace bond.

Following an 8:00 AM presentation before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to 5-day judicial custody at Tihar Jail, while Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal surety bond.