Midnight Silence Grips Manipur as 48-Hour Strike Halts Valley Districts

A haunting silence enveloped the valley districts of Manipur today as a 48-hour total shutdown disrupted daily life for thousands. Triggered by the brutal killing of three Meitei villagers collecting firewood near Hongman village, the strike completely paralyzed markets, schools, and transit across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching.

The Native People Committee Manipur (NPCM) spearheaded the shutdown, blocking major roads with burning tires and makeshift barriers. Protesters have issued a sharp ultimatum to the state government, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers, the removal of unauthorized armed camps, and the termination of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with armed groups.

"We cannot allow our people to be slaughtered while doing basic chores. The government must act within 48 hours, or the agitation will intensify," warned an NPCM spokesperson. Public anger has surged, leading to demands for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen over alleged security lapses.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured the public that justice would be served. "Security forces have launched an intensified manhunt in the foothills. The perpetrators behind this horrific ambush will not be spared," Singh stated. For now, only emergency services puncture the tense quiet of the valley.