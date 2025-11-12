SEIL delegates visit Dima Hasao as part of National Integration Tour 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a vibrant celebration of national unity and cultural exchange, ten delegates under the Students’ Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) programme, sponsored by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and representing diverse states across the nation, arrived in Haflong, Dima Hasao district, on Sunday as part of the ongoing National Integration Tour 2025.

The delegates received a warm and enthusiastic welcome at the New Haflong railway station by ABVP workers from Dima Hasao, host families, former SEIL delegates, and well-wishers.

The tour, covering several districts in Assam, included a two-day stay in Dima Hasao during which the SEIL delegates took part in a series of cultural exchanges, visits to heritage sites, and interactive programmes. On Sunday evening, an interactive session was held at the Haflong Government College auditorium to promote mutual understanding between the delegates and local students. The event was graced by Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa, NC Hill Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, Chairman Mohet Hojai, and other dignitaries.

Welcoming the delegates, former SEIL participant Kulendra Daulagupu explained that the activities aimed to reinforce the spirit of Awareness, Integration, and Empowerment under the Rashtriya Ekta Yatra. Instead of staying in hotels or hostels, the delegates stayed with host families to facilitate a genuine exchange of culture, traditions, and cuisines.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa provided a brief overview of the district's formation, administration, and local challenges. She urged the delegates to spread awareness about the culture, traditions, and lifestyles of the people of Northeast India to foster better understanding of the region and its communities.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa emphasized that the tour fuelled cultural exchange, shared learning experiences, and interaction, allowing participants to discover each other’s traditions, languages, and ways of life while strengthening bonds of friendship and national harmony.

Chairman Mohet Hojai, who had himself participated in the SEIL National Integration Tour in 1991, highlighted the importance of such tours in promoting mutual understanding among diverse communities.

The SEIL project, launched in 1966 with the motto ‘My Home is India,’ continues to act as a bridge of understanding between the North-East and the rest of Bharat.

