Milijuli Dihanam team to host district-level prize money competition

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Milijuli Dihanam team, a leading dihanam team of the greater Jamugurihat area, is all set to organize a district-level prize money dihanam competition covering undivided Sonitpur district on October 5, stated a press release. The competition will be held at Sangiya Major Chuk namghar premises. The winning teams will be awarded with 7001, 5001, and 3001 rupees cash awards for the first, second, and the third teams respectively along with citations, mementos, and sarais. The best discipline team will be awarded with a cash amount of 2001 rupees while the best nagara beater will be awarded with 1001 rupees, informed Bulu Saikia and Charu Saikia, president and secretary of Milijuli Dihanam team of Jamugurihat. Willing teams may contact 9435448840 or 8403914330 for further details.

Also Read: Golaghat to host 1st district-level Women’s Dihanam Competition Aug 31

Also Watch: