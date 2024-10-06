Minister Ashok Singhal ceremonially inaugurated Dalgaon and Sipajhar Co-Districts

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Additional District Commissioner of Darrang Gopal Sarma has assumed the charge as the first Co-District Commissioner (CDC) of newly-created Dalgaon Co-District on Friday. He will be assisted by Assistant Commissioners Nilim Gayan and Trishna Sarma. Additional District Commissioner of Darrang Upasana Dutta has also assumed the charge as the first Co-District Commissioner (CDC) of newly created Sipajhar Co-District. Assistant Commissioners Ihsanul Hussain and Akangshee Bhattacharya will assist the CDC in the smooth functioning of the district.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal ceremonially dedicated both the newly-created Sipajhar and Dalgaon co-districts in two separate functions. Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar, Basanta Das of Mangaldai and Majibar Rahman of Dalgaon also attended the function. District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty in both the functions delivered his welcome speech and assured to extend people-friendly administration.

