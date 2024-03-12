Tinsukia College NSS Unit organised NSS Annual Special Camp at Nutan Rangagora ME School concluded

TINSUKIA: The 7-day annual special NSS camp organized by the NSS unit of Tinsukia College held at Nutan Rangagora ME School concluded on Monday with a day-long programme. The programme officer of the NSS unit Boikuntha Das made an elaborate presentation of the camp events. The principal of Tinsukia College Dr Surjya Chutia spoke about the objectives and mission of NSS and said that the NSS is an initiative towards confidence building, leadership and societal commitments for youths. Dr Rishi Das, former vice principal, Rana Changmai, former principal of Tinsukia College graced and spoke on the occasion as chief and special guest. The volunteers of the camp also shared their experiences in an interaction programme and also presented cultural events. Among those present on the occasion were Dr Sushanta Kar, Dr Nilim Jyoti Senapati of Tinsukia College, Anil Chetia, headmaster of the venue school, teachers of the school besides a large number of local villagers.

