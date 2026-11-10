Minister Atul Bora Celebrates International Acclaim for 'Dear Ewa'

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A film featuring Minister Atul Bora as an actor has received international recognition, leaving the minister elated. The film, titled 'Dear Ewa,' directed by Dr Lachit Baruah, is based on the life, traditions, heritage, and various important aspects of the Chingphow community. The film has brought pride to Assam and the entire Northeast by earning recognition at the international level.

Atul Bora played a significant role in this thought-provoking film. In a social media post, he expressed that his long-cherished passion for acting, which he had nurtured since childhood, had gained a special dimension through this recognition.

'Dear Ewa' has been selected for the competition sections of the 19th Jaipur International Film Festival and the 25th Dhaka International Film Festival, scheduled to be held in 2027. The film has also won the 'Best Inspirational Film' award at the Mumbai International Film Festival. Furthermore, its international premiere was held at the Melbourne Film Festival.

Atul Bora extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the film's director, Dr Lachit Baruah, the entire cast and crew, and everyone associated with the project. "I feel proud to be a part of this journey of success," Bora stated.