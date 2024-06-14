Nalbari District Committee organize summer health awareness meet at Sankardev Academy

A Correspondent

Nalbari: The Nalbari District Committee of Wariors, a voluntary organisation, on Wednesday organized a summer health awareness meeting at Sankardev Academy, Nalbari.

The meeting was attended by District Directors of GNRC Health Awareness Mission Amiya Kumar Sharma and Abdul Karim as invited guests. Addressing the students, they spoke about what food to eat during the summer season. In this context, they urged the students to avoid fast foods which cause vomiting, dizziness and other bad health effects.The programme was attended by Sankardev Academy Principal Dr.BinoyKumar Mazumdar, GNRC workers and members of Warriors along with students of Sankardev Academy, Nalbari.

