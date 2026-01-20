Minister Jayant Chaudhary reviews skill development schemes during Goalpara visit

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, visited Goalpara district on Monday.

Accompanied by Prodip Timung, DC of Goalpara, the minister interacted with the students of ITI, Goalpara, and entrepreneurs under the District Industries and Commerce Centre and expressed his satisfaction over the management of the schemes under his department. Jayant Chaudhary also had threadbare discussions upon the implementation of the schemes under the Aspirational District category. He stood positive for the schemes and insisted on speedier execution of the schemes for the greater benefit of the people of the district.

