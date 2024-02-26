Minister Jogen Mohan distributes land pattas in Demow, Assam

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The land patta distribution ceremony was organised in the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on Saturday, where State Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan and Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain distributed land pattas among the people in Demow Constituency (formerly Thowra Constituency). Aditya Vickram Yadav, District Commissioner of Sivasagar District, gave the welcome speech in the programme. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain was present on the programme as the chief guest. State Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan was present on the programme as a special chief guest. Jogen Mohan said that it is a historic day for all of us, and since long days, the indigenous people have been deprived of land pattas. Through Basundhara 2.0, people have been able to get land pattas. A total of 666 people got the land pattas in Demow Constituency (formerly Thowra Constituency).

In the programme, Naba Jyoti Saharia, Demow Circle Officer, Hiranjit Bireswar Deori, Executive Member of Deori Autonomous Council, Pollabita Gogoi Boruah, Chairman of Demow Municipal Board, Bihangi Bhagawati Das, BDO of Demow Development Block, Pranab Chetia, BJP leader, Mouzadars, Gaon Buras, and other dignitaries were present.

