Minister Kaushik Rai lays foundation for Co-District Commissioner office at Laharighat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs and Guardian Minister of Morigaon district, Kaushik Rai on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Co-District Commissioner’s office building at Laharighat. The minister was accompanied by District Commissioner Anamika Tiwari and participated in the bhumi pujan ceremony marking the beginning of construction.

Later, the minister inaugurated the Bhuragaon Block office and attended the check distribution ceremony of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA), where he handed over checks to 16,515 women self-help groups (SHGs). Speaking on the occasion, Rai emphasized the government’s commitment to rural development and women’s empowerment, expressing hope that these initiatives would positively impact numerous families in the future.

The event witnessed the presence of Additional District Commissioners Anusuya Sharma and Nitisha Bora, Laharighat Co-District Commissioner Shilpika Kalita, Jagiroad Co-District Commissioner Hriday Kumar Das, Assistant Commissioners Namrata Sahu and Kankan Jyoti Saikia, senior district officials, and a large gathering of women from the Laharighat constituency.

