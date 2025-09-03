Reception committee formed for SAGMDJP’s Janagusthiya Samaroh in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad’s (SAGMDJP) Nagaon and Morigaon district units will jointly hold a Janagusthiya Samaroh at Jajari in Morigaon district on December 13 and 14. A reception committee was formed, in a public meeting, held on Sunday at Jajari Nisantal, chaired by Parishad’s Jajari unit President Abdul Hashim.

SAGMDJP’s Central President Nurul Haque, North-East Joint State Haj Committee Chairman Advocate Nekibur Zaman, popular singer Nekib Ahmed, parishad’s Advisor Moon Ali Thakuria, and Morigaon district presidents Jainuddin Ahmed and Ibadul Ali addressed the meeting.

SAGMDJP’s Central GS Arifuddin Ahmed delivered the welcome address and Jajari Anchalik Secretary Jiaur Rahman briefed the significance of the meeting. A zikir was presented by Nilufa Sultana with her team.

The meeting was attended by Parishad’s Central Advisor Faizur Rahman, Vice-President Sahid Ali Ahmed, Advocate Imran Hussain, Organizing Secretary Istakuddin Hazarika, and others. The meeting announced the reception committee, taking Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri as President, Jiaur Rahman as General Secretary, and Faizuddin Ahmed and Irfan Ali as joint secretaries.

