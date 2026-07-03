World Sports Journalists Day Celebrated in Mangaldai, Two Sports Personalities Felicitated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Synchronising with the World Sports Journalists Day, Darrang District Sports Journalists Association (DDSJA) organised a solemn felicitation programme at the Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium.

In the function presided over by Abdul Khalek, President of the DDSJA, Ganesh Dutta, Secretary of the association, conducted the proceedings. Noted sports organiser and eminent physician Dr Amarendra Narayan Dev, taking part in the function, explained the significance of the day.

During the programme, two distinguished personalities who have made significant contributions to the field of sports were felicitated. National-level Kabaddi player Shanti Kumari Boro from Bhakatpara and sports organiser Basanta Kumar Deka from Mangaldai were honoured with floral gamochas, mementoes, and citation certificates.

Also Read: Sports Journalists Welfare Association, Assam Celebrates Foundation Day