Minister Pabitra Margherita inaugurates new building of Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA)

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita inaugurated the new building of Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) at Borguri, Tinsukia on Sunday.

The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh from Minister-cum-Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita’s MP’s Local Area Development Fund (MPLADF). MLA Tinsukia and former Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan donated the furniture of the building.

In the inaugural function, Minister Margherita expressed happiness for being able to be present on the occasion of TDJA’s 51st foundation day on November 30. “From now onwards, this building will turn into a temple for the journalist fraternity and become their new address,” he said.

The meeting anchored by Secretary Rana Jyoti Neog was also addressed by former Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Jogesh Baruah, President of Tinsukia Zilla Parishad Bhadeswar Moran, Chairman of Tinsukia Municipal Board Pulak Chetia, Chairman of Muttack Autonomous Council Saroj Gohain, Chairman of Moran Autonomous Council Arun Jyoti Moran, litterateur Atul Sarmah, former Chairman of Tinsukia Development Authority Pranab Baruah, President of TDJA Dr Rishi Das, senior journalist Amulya Khataniar, and others.

Earlier, president of TDJA Dr Rishi Das hoisted the flag while former President Himen Bhattacharya planted the tree saplings.

Before the main function, Minister Pabitra Margherita lit the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. On the other hand, former President of TDJA Amulya Khataniar paid tribute to heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

